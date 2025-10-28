Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist.

This Layman’s term post explores 10 terms that you need to know in the gold & silver markets.

There are a lot of acronyms and terminology out there. This post simply simplifies them. They are designed to be related to the gold and silver markets.

1. What is a Short Squeeze?

A short squeeze happens when too many traders bet against something.

Rising prices then force them to buy back quickly, driving prices even higher.

2. What is the Silver Lease Rate?

The silver lease rate is the cost institutions pay to borrow physical silver.

This is often to support short positions or earn returns on stored metal.

3. What is the COMEX & LBMA?

The COMEX (Commodity Exchange) is the main US exchange where gold and silver futures contracts are traded.

It plays a relatively central role in setting global precious metals prices.

The LBMA (London Bullion Market Association) oversees the world’s largest physical gold and silver market (when it actually has the metals of course).

The LBMA sets daily benchmark prices and global trading standards.

4. What is the SGE?

The SGE (Shanghai Gold Exchange) is China’s official precious metals exchange.

It is where physical gold and silver are traded, and prices are set based on actual delivery.

This makes it a key hub for the global physical market.

5. Backwardation & Contango

Backwardation is when the futures price (see point 8) is lower than the spot price (also see point 8).

Backwardation hints that there is strong immediate demand for physical metal and that is outweighs the current supply. It also shows a possible distrust in paper contracts.

NB - Backwardation in precious metals is rare and often seen as a bullish sign!

Contango is the opposite and is when the futures price is higher than the spot price. It shows that the market is functioning “normally” and that people expect prices to be relatively stable or to rise slightly.

6. Futures vs Physical

Most gold and silver trading happens through paper contracts aka futures.

Future contracts can make prices move independently of real-world supply and demand.

Physical is quite literally the physical bullion itself.

7. Registered vs Eligible Metal

COMEX vaults hold both “eligible” metal (which is metal owned by investors) and “registered” metal (which is metals that are available for delivery).

The registered portion is often surprisingly small. Market manipulation can mean that we see extremes in point 1 (short squeeze) and point 2 (lease rates).

8. Spot Price vs Futures Price

The spot price is the current market price, while futures prices reflect what traders expect at a later date.

The two don’t always match, hence the discrepancy.

9. Price Fixing / Benchmark Setting

Twice a day, big banks set official benchmark gold and silver prices through the LBMA.

These are then used globally to price contracts and physical trades.

There is a growing disparity between this and the prices at the SGE.

10. Open Interest & Positioning

Open interest shows how many futures contracts exist.

If this number is huge compared to physical supply, then it can set the stage for volatility or squeezes!

Once you understand the 10 points above, then price moves and “market surprises” will begin to make a lot more sense.

