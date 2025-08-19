There has been a lot of talk about the US revaluing gold and the possible monetisation of the US Balance sheet.

This post looks explores:

The likeliness of gold being revalued

$141,501 an ounce gold?

3 implications of gold being revalued

1 main counterargument

The likeliness of gold being revalued

It is quite clear to me that gold is going to be revalued.

It do…