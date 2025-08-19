$141,501 oz gold? It's possible. Here's how!
Impacts include price, USD/DXY confidence, other assets, Treasury Yields and much more.
There has been a lot of talk about the US revaluing gold and the possible monetisation of the US Balance sheet.
This post looks explores:
The likeliness of gold being revalued
$141,501 an ounce gold?
3 implications of gold being revalued
1 main counterargument
The likeliness of gold being revalued
It is quite clear to me that gold is going to be revalued.
It do…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Contrarian Capitalist to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.