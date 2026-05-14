2026 AI Bubble: The 2nd Biggest in 80 Years?

Welcome to Chart of the Month for May 2026 with The Contrarian Capitalist and Tom Bradshaw, author of Beyond the Headlines.

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3 small bits of housekeeping

1) This video was recorded on Thursday 14th May 2026 PM Eastern Time.

2) NB - None of this is to be constituted as investment or trading advice. We are NOT financial advisors.

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May’s chart of the month asks the question of whether or not the 2026 AI Bubble is the 2nd biggest bubble seen in 80 years!