$4,000 Gold, $60 Silver, $70 oil and more. What’s next?

Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Thursday 25th June 2026, sponsored by Adam Fayed.

Government regulation and oversight are increasing worldwide. Smart individuals are building Plan Bs, 2nd residencies, 2nd passports, and offshore assets, but few consider one of the most powerful protections available: asset confidentiality.

In this practical, no-fluff webinar on Wednesday 8th July, financial author and wealth manager Adam Fayed will reveal:

What asset confidentiality really means and why it matters now more than ever

Legal structures that deliver genuine privacy

Smart alternatives to prenuptial agreements

Wednesday 8 July 2026

02:00 PST

05:00 EST

10:00 UK

11:00 CET

19:00 Sydney

Can’t attend live? No problem, register and we’ll send you the full recording for free.

Register Now – It’s Free

Mid-week Polymarket market

Between $3,800 and $4,200 is pretty solid to me.

Don’t rule out a dip below $3,800 though as that would really ruin sentiment!

GoldCore is an international precious metals specialist, offering secure access to physical gold and silver through one of the world’s most robust vaulting and logistics networks.

GoldCore US Website

GoldCore UK Website

GoldCore Republic of Ireland website

NB - This is an affiliate link and if you chose to store your metals with GoldCore then you will also be helping The Contrarian Capitalist. I do have holdings with GoldCore and can hand on heart say that they do a very good job.

Adam Fayed and his team help clients worldwide with retirement planning, investments, property, tax strategies, trusts, insurance and Plan B.

Book your free no-obligation 1-hour consultation today using the button below and gain clarity on your financial strategy. Please mention The Contrarian Capitalist when you book!

Book my free 1-hour consultation NOW!

NB - This is not an affiliate link

Paid subscribers receive high conviction commodity research, weekly macro and commodity wraps with clear traffic light signals, and early access to podcasts and bonus insights.

The goal is simple: help you protect capital, understand the real forces driving markets, and identify asymmetric opportunities before they become mainstream.

Starting at just $9.17 per month (less than a couple of coffees), it’s cracking value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom and outsmart the system.

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Podcasts & Posts & Article Links

As per Michael A. Arouet on X

75% Of US GDP Growth In The First Quarter Was Due To AI | ZeroHedge

Bitcoin Tumbles As Strategy Slammed, Faces Massive $10 Billion Option Expiry | ZeroHedge

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this post/podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.