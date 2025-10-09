$4,000 Gold and $50 Silver are here! What happens next?

Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist.

This post will look at a Polymarket market as well as look at the latest on Gold, Silver, the markets and what will happen next!

CC’s Polymarket mid-market of the week

There is 71% chance of Gold closing above $4,000 at the end of the year. I am not convinced and think there is too much conviction on this. I like the ‘no’ aspect to hedge against my physical holdings.

We have seen gold surpass $4,000 but that does not mean that it will close the year out at +$4,000. Go and check out the market for yourself.

