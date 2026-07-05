Annual Subscription → Normally $110 → Now Just $55!

Weekly commodity and market wraps, exclusive paid subscriber only podcasts, and high-conviction investment insights and much more, all for 50% off for life.

This 50% discount applies to all annual subscriptions taken before Tuesday 7th July 2026, and once subscribed, your rate remains fixed for as long as you wish to remain a Contrarian Capitalist!

50% OFF FOREVER

I plan on running this channel for a very long time as there will always be something to be Contrarian about :-)