6 'crazy?' predictions for 2026

Welcome to the 2026 Contrarian Capitalist predictions post and audio. The written predictions are below, and the audio is above.

2026 will certainly be an interesting year to say the least! A lot will happen and there will very likely be increased volatility worldwide.

NB - Gold and Silver calculations done after market close on Friday 26th December 2025

2026 Predictions

1 - Gold to reach at least $7,828 an ounce

Gold has been on a relatively explosive run since 2024, and I don’t see any sign of this slowing down into 2026. A potential revaluing (see below) would further add pressure to the gold price.

In simple terms though, if you believe the value of your fiat currency is going to go down, then the price of gold will go to the upside.

I’ve used $4,532 as the baseline number and a 72.72% increase as the barometer as this was where gold was at the close of play on Friday 26th December 2025. I’ve then rounded it up to the nearest whole number.

2 - Silver to reach at least $218 an ounce

The metal darling of 2025 will continue to strike whilst the iron is hot. There is a lot of room to run here in Silver, and I think that it will smash through triple digits ($100) before continuing to march higher.

I’ve used $79.32 as the baseline number and a 174.62% increase as the barometer as this was where silver was at the close of play on Friday 26th December 2025. I’ve then rounded it up to the nearest whole number.

3 - WTI to drop to $45 before finishing the year higher than $80

There is a big bear narrative out there and this will feed into the hands of those that are paying attention.

There is likely more room to run to the downside in the short term for Oil, thus catching contrarians off guard.

Mid-term elections combined with a potential ‘behind closed doors’ oil deal between President Trump and the Saudi’s likely means that Oils upside could be limited.

Once the mid-terms are done then I expect to see a spike to the upside.

We’ve not even begun to touch on any other possible ‘geopolitical news’ either!

4 - 250th 4th July celebrations will see a major monetary reset, or something pegged against the dollar. Maybe revaluing of gold? Something along those lines.

Something monetary wise is lined up for 4th July 2026! I’m not 100% what it is but I expect it to be announced on 4th July 2026.

5 - Democrats to take back the house AND senate in the mid-terms

This is more of a Contrarian hunch and the democrats taking back both the house and senate would have major ramifications for the USA (and the world) moving forwards.

6 - Brazil will win the world cup

As much as I’d love to say England here, I’m working on the basis that a European team has never won the World Cup when it has been hosted in North America (Brazil won in Mexico 1970 and USA 1994, Argentina won in Mexico 1986).

Therefore, I will plump with Brazil to win the World Cup in 2026.

Bonus Prediction

This is reverse psychology at play here. The New York Jets will NOT make the playoffs in the 2026 NFL season.

What do you think will happen in 2026? What predictions do you have? Leave a comment below!