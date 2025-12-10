The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

$60 Silver. Fed Cuts 25bps. A 30,000ft view of the next 12-18 months!

Mid-week macro 10th December also looks at attacks on free speech/freedom of movement, silver supply and demand mechanics, and much more!
Dec 10, 2025

Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 10th December 2025.

Mid-week Polymarket market

Given that the Fed just cut rates by 25bps, it is no surprise to see that

has the odds of ‘no rate cut’ in January 2026 at 81%. I would have it a bit higher but that could depend on that delayed jobs report, which is due out on 16th December.

Podcasts/Posts/News Links

$60 SILVER IS HERE

Rudy Havenstein - Why our leaders can’t (and won't) stop the spiral they created!

Rudy Havenstein - Why our leaders can’t (and won't) stop the spiral they created!

The Contrarian Capitalist
·
Dec 5
Read full story
Tom Bradshaw - Silver to $375, Gold to $9,250, Oil to $350 by 2029

Tom Bradshaw - Silver to $375, Gold to $9,250, Oil to $350 by 2029

The Contrarian Capitalist and Tom Bradshaw
·
Dec 8
Read full story
Trader Ferg – Two Top Tin Picks, Why Rhodium Could Run, and the Best Commodity Opportunities Right Now!

Trader Ferg – Two Top Tin Picks, Why Rhodium Could Run, and the Best Commodity Opportunities Right Now!

The Contrarian Capitalist
·
2:01 AM
Read full story

US could ask tourists for five-year social media history before entry

“Bud Light” Moment Hits Cracker Barrel: Stock Crushed, Traffic Slides, Guidance Slashed

Deep Discounts Tempt Indian Refiners To Seek Non-Sanctioned Russian Oil

