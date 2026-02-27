This article goes through 8 commodities that are structurally poised to benefit from the Age of Electrification. They are not ranked in order of importance, and each section has 3 companies that are worth keeping an eye out on/adding to your watchlist.

Electrification is not a short-term trend. It is a structural re-engineering of the global energy and transport system.

Electric vehicles. Grid reinforcement. Renewable buildout. AI driven power demand. Data centres. Energy storage. Nuclear revival and much more.

According to the International Energy Agency, electric vehicles require roughly six times more mineral inputs than conventional internal combustion engine cars.

Offshore wind requires around thirteen times more mineral resources per unit of capacity than gas fired generation.

In short, electrification is commodity intensive and those that are paying attention to this trend are likely well positioned to benefit.

1. Copper – The Circulatory System of Electrification

If electricity moves, copper is involved.