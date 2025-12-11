The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Adam A. Rozencwajg - Is Gold Expensive or Cheap Right Now?

Carry cycles, Gold, Oil, Silver, Copper & Coal all explored in this wide-ranging discussion on commodities.
The Contrarian Capitalist's avatar
The Contrarian Capitalist
Dec 11, 2025
∙ Paid

Today’s podcast guest is

Adam Rozencwajg
.

Adam Rozencwajg
is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Goehring & Rozencwajg (G&R), a leading natural resource investment firm headquartered in New York City.

With nearly two decades of experience in commodity and natural resource investing, Mr. Rozencwajg is widely regarded as an authority in the field, known for his contrarian deep-value approach and rigorous, original research across long-term commodity cycles.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

Please LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST

NB - Recorded on Thursday 11th December AM

In this wide-ranging podcast, Adam A. Rozencwajg discusses:

  • The carry cycle and its correlation with commodities

  • Whether Gold is currently cheap or expensive

  • The Gold to Oil ratio and what its current level tells us

  • Is oil supply being overstated?

  • Demand and land factors affecting oil

  • Why there is still some potential room to run in coal

  • Copper outlook

  • What Silver is telling us at the moment

  • And much more

Contact Information

You can download the excellent Q3 Commentary by visiting https://www.gorozen.com/commentaries/2025-q3

Goehring & Rozencwajg manages a global, long-only natural resource strategy designed to provide broad, diversified exposure to the full natural resource complex. The firm is distinguished by its original research, decades of sector expertise, and long-term track record across multiple market cycles.

ALL interview podcasts are released to PAID SUBSCRIBERS first.

Take control of your financial future with The Contrarian Capitalist. Paid members get commodity and market insights, exclusive macro videos, early interviews, and the tools to build, protect, and grow wealth in uncertain times.

Starting at just $9.17 per month (less than a couple of coffees), it’s exceptional value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom and outsmart the system.

Upgrade to Paid

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Contrarian Capitalist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Rob Smallbone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture