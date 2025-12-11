Adam A. Rozencwajg - Is Gold Expensive or Cheap Right Now?

Today’s podcast guest is

is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Goehring & Rozencwajg (G&R), a leading natural resource investment firm headquartered in New York City.

With nearly two decades of experience in commodity and natural resource investing, Mr. Rozencwajg is widely regarded as an authority in the field, known for his contrarian deep-value approach and rigorous, original research across long-term commodity cycles.

NB - Recorded on Thursday 11th December AM

In this wide-ranging podcast, Adam A. Rozencwajg discusses:

The carry cycle and its correlation with commodities

Whether Gold is currently cheap or expensive

The Gold to Oil ratio and what its current level tells us

Is oil supply being overstated?

Demand and land factors affecting oil

Why there is still some potential room to run in coal

Copper outlook

What Silver is telling us at the moment

And much more

Contact Information

You can download the excellent Q3 Commentary by visiting https://www.gorozen.com/commentaries/2025-q3

Goehring & Rozencwajg manages a global, long-only natural resource strategy designed to provide broad, diversified exposure to the full natural resource complex. The firm is distinguished by its original research, decades of sector expertise, and long-term track record across multiple market cycles.

