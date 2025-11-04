Alasdair Macleod - It's not a bull market in gold but more so a bear market in fiat currencies!

Today’s podcast featuresfrom the very popular
NB - Recorded on Tuesday 4th November 2025 PM
In this thoroughly informative podcast, Alasdair discuss:
Will the UK get rid of Capital Gains Tax on ‘legal tender’ i.e. Britannia’s and Sovereigns
Will the USA look to confiscate gold?
Why the current price action in gold should be viewed as an opportunity
Gold and Credit in Layman’s terms
The commodity complex and why it is turning a corner
And much more
4 recent articles of note to read are:
US Gold Confiscation - by Alasdair Macleod
Fear Index Reaching Levels Last Seen Prior To 2008 Global Collapse | King World News
Silver & Gold: Do Not Get Beat Down By The Declines | King World News
