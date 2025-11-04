The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Alasdair Macleod - It's not a bull market in gold but more so a bear market in fiat currencies!

The fundamentals are not going to change and don't be flustered by short term price movements. Use them to your advantage!
The Contrarian Capitalist's avatar
Alasdair Macleod's avatar
The Contrarian Capitalist
and
Alasdair Macleod
Nov 04, 2025
∙ Paid

Today’s podcast features

Alasdair Macleod
from the very popular
MacleodFinance Substack

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

Please LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 4th November 2025 PM

In this thoroughly informative podcast, Alasdair discuss:

  • Will the UK get rid of Capital Gains Tax on ‘legal tender’ i.e. Britannia’s and Sovereigns

  • Will the USA look to confiscate gold?

  • Why the current price action in gold should be viewed as an opportunity

  • Gold and Credit in Layman’s terms

  • The commodity complex and why it is turning a corner

  • And much more

Contact Information

You can follow

Alasdair Macleod
at
MacleodFinance Substack
or on X.

You can also listen to our previous conversation back in March 2025, by using the link below.

Alasdair Macleod - Gold is money and everything else is credit

Alasdair Macleod - Gold is money and everything else is credit

Mar 27
Read full story

4 recent articles of note to read are:

MacleodFinance Substack
How will the dollar die?
Introduction…
Read more
2 days ago · 90 likes · 34 comments · Alasdair Macleod

US Gold Confiscation - by Alasdair Macleod

Fear Index Reaching Levels Last Seen Prior To 2008 Global Collapse | King World News

Silver & Gold: Do Not Get Beat Down By The Declines | King World News

ALL interview podcasts are released to PAID SUBSCRIBERS first.

Take control of your financial future with The Contrarian Capitalist. Paid members get commodity and market insights, exclusive macro videos, early interviews, and the tools to build, protect, and grow wealth in uncertain times.

Starting at just $9.17 per month (less than a couple of coffees), it’s cracking value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom and outsmart the system.

Upgrade to Paid

Not ready for a paid subscription? You can still support the channel by buying me a coffee. Every contribution helps us keep delivering top-tier content.

Buy CC a Coffee

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Contrarian Capitalist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Rob Smallbone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture