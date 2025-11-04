Alasdair Macleod - It's not a bull market in gold but more so a bear market in fiat currencies!

Today’s podcast features

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 4th November 2025 PM

In this thoroughly informative podcast, Alasdair discuss:

Will the UK get rid of Capital Gains Tax on ‘legal tender’ i.e. Britannia’s and Sovereigns

Will the USA look to confiscate gold?

Why the current price action in gold should be viewed as an opportunity

Gold and Credit in Layman’s terms

The commodity complex and why it is turning a corner

And much more

You can also listen to our previous conversation back in March 2025, by using the link below.

4 recent articles of note to read are:

US Gold Confiscation - by Alasdair Macleod

Fear Index Reaching Levels Last Seen Prior To 2008 Global Collapse | King World News

Silver & Gold: Do Not Get Beat Down By The Declines | King World News

