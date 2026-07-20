The Asset Confidentiality (government overreach, divorce, litigation, and succession planning) webinar with Adam Fayed was recorded 8th July 2026.

It can now be accessed on YouTube using the button below.

Webinar on YouTube

UK 1 on 1 meetups available

For those that are UK based, 1 on 1 meetups are available until September. This is a personalised face to face session and can explore whatever topics you want, from commodities, Plan B optionality, or even if you just want a Q & A.

Nothing is off the table!

These are priced at £297.

To arrange a meetup please email me at thecontrariancapitalist@gmail.com