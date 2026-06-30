Bitcoin Battered. Silver Slumps & Oil Obliterated. End Month Macro with Tom Bradshaw.

Welcome to the Monthly Wrap for June 2026 with The Contrarian Capitalist and Tom Bradshaw, author of Beyond the Headlines.

5 small bits of housekeeping

This video was recorded on Tuesday 30th June 2026 PM UK time The chart deck was also inserted on Tuesday 30th June 2026 PM UK time Please do provide feedback. What do you like? Not like? What do you want to see discussed? All feedback is useful. NB - None of this is to be constituted as investment or trading advice. We are NOT financial advisors. Please subscribe to both The Contrarian Capitalist and Tom Bradshaw using the buttons below. The Contrarian Capitalist Tom Bradshaw/Beyond the Headlines Tom Bradshaw LinkedIn

Annual Subscription → Normally $110 → Now Just $55!

Lock in lifetime access to conviction-driven research, weekly commodity and market wraps, and high-conviction investment insights at 50% off.

This 50% discount applies to all annual subscriptions taken before Tuesday 7th July, and once subscribed, your rate remains fixed for as long as you wish to remain a Contrarian Capitalist!

50% OFF FOREVER

Quote of the Month

"The four most dangerous words in investing are, it’s different this time."

Sir John Templeton

Move of the Month

SILVER 🔴

June Close = $58.51 - DOWN -$16.78 (-22.29%)

Chart Deck

GOLD 🔴

June Close = $4,006.29 - DOWN -$531.87 (-11.72%)

BITCOIN 🔴

June Close = $58,517 - DOWN -$15,051 (-20.46%)

COPPER (per lb USD) 🔴

June Close = $6.24 - DOWN -$0.14 (-2.26%)

PLATINUM SPOT 🔴

June Close = $1,551.30 - DOWN -$369.90 (-19.25%)

PALLADIUM SPOT 🔴

June Close = $1,208.15 - DOWN -$148.52 (-10.95%)

URANIUM U308 FUTURES 🟢

June Close = $85.25 - UP +$0.35 (+0.41%)

NATURAL GAS (Henry Hub Natural Gas Spot Price) 🟢

June Close = $3.231 - UP +$0.085 (+2.70%)

Dutch TTF Natural Gas Month Futures 🔴

June Close = €43.445 - DOWN -€2.555 (-5.56%)

WTI (West Texas Intermediate) 🔴

June Close = $70.02 - DOWN -$17.73 (-20.21%)

BRENT CRUDE 🔴

June Close = $72.92 - DOWN -$18.10 (-19.88%)

DOW JONES 🟢

June Close = 52,323.24 - UP +1,286.15 points (+2.52%)

NASDAQ 🔴

June Close = 30,276.36 - DOWN -56.82 points (-0.19%)

S & P 500 🔴

June Close = 7,499.35 - DOWN -80.70 points (-1.06%)

RUSSELL 2000 🟢

June Close = 3,024.37 - UP +105.03 points (+3.60%)

FTSE 100 🟢

June Close = 10,516.8 - UP +149.3 points (+1.44%)

FTSE 250 🔴

June Close = 23,133 - DOWN -370 points (-1.57%)

DAX 🔴

June Close = 24,995.81 - DOWN -108.89 points (-0.43%)

KOSPI 🟢

June Close = 8,476.48 - UP +0.33 points (+0.00%)

NIKKEI 🟢

June Close = 70,850 - UP +4,652 points (+7.03%)

HANG SENG 🔴

June Close = 22,881.03 - DOWN -2,301.37 points (-9.14%)

Please share The Contrarian Capitalist with your network and please also leave your feedback. Are there any markets you would like to see covered? Please comment below!

Share The Contrarian Capitalist