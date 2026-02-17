Bitcoin bear market when priced in Gold, and still no safe entry point for Silver!

Today’s podcast and video features Northstar Badcharts co-founders Kevin Wadsworth and Patrick Karim.

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 17th February PM

Kevin & Patrick go through a fantastic chart deck that includes:

The power of pricing commodities and markets in gold

Bitcoin when priced in gold, and why it doesn’t paint a pretty picture for the former

S&P to 8,000 before a massive crash?

What the Dow Jones and NASDAQ are telling us

An update on the capital rotation event. Where we are and what is likely to happen moving forwards

Other currencies compared to the DXY

Gold to Silver ratio and why there is still no safe entry point for Silver

Why timeframes matter when making financial and investment decisions

And much more

