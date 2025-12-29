Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist. Today we’ve got an excellent guest post and are featuring Smart Money Moves!

Crypto Fear & Greed Index

BTC: $87,672 (-0.26%)

ETH: $2,960 (+0.59%)

SOL: $125.26 (+0.56%)

Bitcoin Has 3 Days to Make History

Ok, zoom out with me for a second…

Bitcoin is doing that thing where it looks calm… but the clock is screaming in the background. ⏰

Here’s the situation:

Bitcoin’s yearly candle is about to close red.

And not “eh, kind of red.”

Historically awkward red.

BTC needs to rally +6.24% — in the next 3 days — just to close above the yearly open at ~$93,374.

Source: Nic Puckrin

If it doesn’t?

👉 This becomes the first post-halving year to ever close in the red.

Yeah… that’s not nothing.

Now here’s where it gets weird.

Bitcoin:

• hit $125K+ in October

• then got smacked by a brutal market-wide crash

• is now down ~30% from the highs

• carved a local bottom around $80K

Which has everyone asking the same uncomfortable question:

“Was that… the top?”

Technically speaking — things aren’t great.

BTC has been trading below its 365-day moving average since November.

Source: TradingView

That level acted as support all through the 2023–2025 uptrend.

Lose it = structure damage.

Regain it = bull case lives.

So what decides it from here?

Macro. Always macro.

Specifically: the Fed.

Lower rates = more liquidity = happy risk assets.

Higher-for-longer = tight liquidity = pain.

The Fed already cut rates three times in 2025…

but Powell just poured cold water on expectations.

His vibe lately?

“There is no risk-free path for policy.”

Translation: don’t assume more cuts are coming.

In fact, only 18.8% of investors think we get a rate cut in January.

So here we are:

• BTC needs a late-December miracle to flip the yearly candle green

• Macro liquidity is still tight

• Sentiment is split between “healthy correction” and “uh oh”

The next few days won’t decide Bitcoin’s future…

…but they will decide how history remembers 2025.

No pressure, BTC. 😅

XRP: $1.87 (+0.13%)

LINK: $12.54 (+0.55%)

HYPE: $25.64 (-1.08%)

Uniswap Just Entered a New Phase — Quietly

Hold up—drop everything for a moment…

Because Uniswap just made a massive move — and barely anyone is talking about it.

Uniswap burned 100 MILLION UNI.

Poof. Gone. 🔥

That’s about $596M wiped from the treasury in a single onchain transaction.

Source: Uniswap Labs

And no, this wasn’t a test burn.

This was the real thing.

Here’s what actually happened:

Earlier this week, Uniswap governance approved the long-awaited fee switch — aka “UNIfication.”

The vote wasn’t even close.

Like… not even remotely close.

👉 99.9% voted YES.

So on Dec. 28, around 4:30am UTC, the protocol pulled the trigger and permanently reduced UNI’s supply.

One of the largest token burns ever done by a DeFi protocol.

Now why does this matter?

Because this isn’t just a burn.

It’s a business model shift.

• Interface fees on Uniswap Labs → set to zero

• Fees on Uniswap v2 + selected v3 pools → turned ON

• Fees from Unichain → routed toward future UNI burns (after costs)

Translation?

Uniswap is officially entering its

“generate cash flow → reduce supply” era.

And the market noticed.

UNI popped ~5% right after

Volume picked up

Market cap climbed

Supply now sits around 730M UNI, down from 830M+ before the burn.

But here’s the subtle part most people miss 👇

This wasn’t a “pump and forget” move.

Uniswap is still funding builders.

Still issuing grants.

Still growing the ecosystem.

In fact, they’ve set aside 20M UNI specifically for growth and development.

So the picture looks like this:

• Less supply over time

• Fees feeding burns

• Builders still funded

• Protocol still dominant

Not financial advice — but this is what mature DeFi starts to look like.

Quiet. Mechanical. Relentless.

Sometimes the most bullish moves don’t come with fireworks…

They come with a transaction hash.

Flash Market Bites ⚡

BitMine locks up $1B in Ether as big corporates stake ETH for yield

Crypto and Tech Billionaires Warn of California Exodus Over Proposed 5% ‘Unrealized Gains’ Wealth Tax

Japan’s Crypto Tax Cut to 20% Takes Shape, But Applies to Only ‘Specific’ Digital Assets

Ubisoft halts Rainbow Six Siege after hackers give each player $13.3M credits

