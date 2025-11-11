The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

Brawl Street Journal - Europe vs Reality: The Energy Reckoning Ahead

From Ukraine to Beijing, The Brawl Street Journal dissects the geopolitical energy game and why Europe’s strategy is doomed to fail.
The Contrarian Capitalist
and
The Brawl Street Journal
Nov 11, 2025
Today’s podcast/video features

The Brawl Street Journal

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 11th November AM

The Brawl Street Journal discusses:

  • Denmark accusing Norway of profiteering

  • The importance of energy independence

  • Russia/Ukraine & energy infrastructure challenges

  • Current EU Energy Policy and why they continue to shoot themselves in the foot

  • China’s control over chips and the impact this has on European Industry

  • Why gaslighting and doubling down on mistakes won’t last forever

  • And much more

Contact Information & Recent Articles

You can connect with Gabriel and the team at

The Brawl Street Journal
, and also on X.

I’d highly recommend you check out the following articles:

The Brawl Street Journal
Entropy Wins Every Time
Calling someone a war profiteer carries unsavory moral weight. No one wants to admit they’ve benefited from the suffering of others. Yet that’s precisely the charge Denmark has levelled at Norway. The accusation: Oslo pocketed windfall profits from the global surge in energy prices between 2022 and 2023 after Western sanctions on Russian supplies…
2 days ago · 97 likes · 29 comments · The Brawl Street Journal
The Brawl Street Journal
Strategic Humility
50x price moves are usually the stuff of bubbles and biotech miracles, not car parts that cost less than a postage stamp. Yet Volkswagen says that’s what’s happened to the cheap chips it needs to build its cars: from €0.03 to €1.50 apiece. The culprit: a shortage born from the Nexperia standoff…
9 days ago · 102 likes · 35 comments · The Brawl Street Journal

