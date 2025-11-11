Brawl Street Journal - Europe vs Reality: The Energy Reckoning Ahead

Today’s podcast/video features
NB - Recorded on Tuesday 11th November AM
The Brawl Street Journal discusses:
Denmark accusing Norway of profiteering
The importance of energy independence
Russia/Ukraine & energy infrastructure challenges
Current EU Energy Policy and why they continue to shoot themselves in the foot
China’s control over chips and the impact this has on European Industry
Why gaslighting and doubling down on mistakes won’t last forever
And much more
