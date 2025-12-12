3 changes were made to the portfolio on Thursday 11th December 2025, including the addition of a potential 38x bagger!

Move 1

I sold out of my position in First Majestic. I’d bought into them many years ago (when I did not know a lot about mining and before The Contrarian Capitalist was even started) and appeared to buy at a top.

That position finally went back into the green recently and thus I thought it best to get out of that position.

Yes, First Majestic will likely go much higher, but I doubt that they are going to be a potential 38x bagger from here!