Chris Rutherglen - $6,700 Gold and $175 Silver possible between Aug & Oct 2026

Today’s episode features Gold Investor Research author Chris Rutherglen.

Gold Investor Research provides unique and in-depth analysis of the gold market based on data-driven research. The intention is to provide fellow investors with analysis to help them make informed decisions and set forecast expectations on the cyclical path of the gold price.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

Please LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST

NB - Recorded on Thursday 22nd January 2026 AM

Topics covered in this podcast/video include:

Why short-term T-Bills are showing that rate cuts in Jan & Mar 2026 are not likely to happen

How Gold is intertwined with the Fed Funds Rate Cycle and the QE cycle

Commitments of Traders (CoT) ; what it is and why it matters

M2 Money Supply and what it shows long-term for gold and silver prices

ICL’s, ICH’s and Long-Term cycle levels for gold and silver

The instantaneous price-to-revenue ratio that can help you to evaluate miners more effectively

And much more

Contact Information

You can connect with Chris on Substack at Gold Investor Research

Unlock Paid Access

Paid subscribers receive high-conviction written research, weekly commodity and market wraps with clear traffic-light signals, and early access to podcasts and bonus macro insights, all designed to support capital protection and asymmetric opportunity spotting.

Upgrade to Paid

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this podcast should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.