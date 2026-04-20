Clem Chambers: Why I Exited the Market and Where I’m Buying Back In

Today’s podcast guest is Clem Chambers, CEO of Online Blockchain and founder of the upcoming finance site aNEWfn.com. In 2018, Clem won Journalist of the Year in the Business Market Commentary category in the State Street U.K. Institutional Press Awards.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

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NB - Recorded on Monday 20th April 2026 AM

In this wide-ranging podcast, Clem discusses:

Why mainstream narratives should be questioned and how information may be shaped by broader propaganda dynamics

Ongoing market volatility, why he exited earlier, and what is driving his cautious re-entry now

The specific companies he has recently invested in and the thinking behind those positions

Shifting geopolitical timelines and why a potential land war may have been delayed

The growing importance of energy and strategic resources in global markets

Rare earths, China’s dominance over supply chains, and the slow response from the UK and Europe

Which commodities he is deliberately avoiding and the reasoning behind it

Updates on new APIs, the aNEWfn platform, and what’s coming next

Previous Recordings & Contact Information

You can find out more about Clem Chambers here as well as at anewfn.com!

On Substack at Clem Chambers and also on Clem Chambers Alpha YouTube.

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DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this post/podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.