The Contrarian Capitalist

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Clem Chambers: Why I Exited the Market and Where I’m Buying Back In

Why investors should question mainstream narratives, how China controls rare earth supply chains, and where smart money is moving in energy, commodities and global markets.
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The Contrarian Capitalist and Clem Chambers
Apr 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Today’s podcast guest is Clem Chambers, CEO of Online Blockchain and founder of the upcoming finance site aNEWfn.com. In 2018, Clem won Journalist of the Year in the Business Market Commentary category in the State Street U.K. Institutional Press Awards.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

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NB - Recorded on Monday 20th April 2026 AM

In this wide-ranging podcast, Clem discusses:

  • Why mainstream narratives should be questioned and how information may be shaped by broader propaganda dynamics

  • Ongoing market volatility, why he exited earlier, and what is driving his cautious re-entry now

  • The specific companies he has recently invested in and the thinking behind those positions

  • Shifting geopolitical timelines and why a potential land war may have been delayed

  • The growing importance of energy and strategic resources in global markets

  • Rare earths, China’s dominance over supply chains, and the slow response from the UK and Europe

  • Which commodities he is deliberately avoiding and the reasoning behind it

  • Updates on new APIs, the aNEWfn platform, and what’s coming next

Previous Recordings & Contact Information

You can find out more about Clem Chambers here as well as at anewfn.com!

On Substack at Clem Chambers and also on Clem Chambers Alpha YouTube.

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The goal is simple: help you protect capital, understand the real forces driving markets, and identify asymmetric opportunities before they become mainstream.

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DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this post/podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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