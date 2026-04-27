For over a decade, coal has been written off as a declining asset. Capital has exited. Institutions have distanced themselves. ESG frameworks have aggressively discouraged investment.

Yet the global energy system has not followed the script.

Instead, coal demand has remained resilient, supply has tightened, and energy security has re-emerged as a dominant priority. This divergence between perception and reality is where the contrarian opportunity lies.

The Reality of Base Load Power