Today’s post is going to have an in depth look into Cobalt.

In recent times on The Contrarian Capitalist, we have dived into Platinum, Uranium, Palladium, Zinc, Thorium, Rhodium, Nickel & Tin.

What is Cobalt?

Cobalt:

Has the element symbol Co

Has the atomic number 27

Is a hard, silver-grey looking metal

Is found naturally only in chemically combined form, typically with nickel and copper

Has been known since ancient times but formally isolated in 1735 by Swedish chemist Georg Brandt

Has a melting point of 1,495°C (2,723°F)

Has a boiling point of 2,927°C (5,301°F)

6 Main uses of Cobalt are:

Rechargeable batteries

The main use for Cobalt is in lithium-ion batteries. These batteries can be found in Electric Vehicles (EV’s), laptops and smartphones.

Superalloys

Cobalt has a very high temperature resistance and therefore can be used to form superalloys that are then used in aerospace parts, gas turbines and jet engines.

Catalysts

Cobalt can also be used in petroleum refining and chemical production.

Magnets

Cobalt can be used in high-strength magnets i.e. Alnico type magnets