COBALT: A Deep Dive
6 main uses, 7 reasons for Supply/Demand Imbalances, 7 main countries that supply/mine it, 3 fun facts, the top 10 Cobalt producing companies in the world & more!
Today’s post is going to have an in depth look into Cobalt.
What is Cobalt?
Cobalt:
Has the element symbol Co
Has the atomic number 27
Is a hard, silver-grey looking metal
Is found naturally only in chemically combined form, typically with nickel and copper
Has been known since ancient times but formally isolated in 1735 by Swedish chemist Georg Brandt
Has a melting point of 1,495°C (2,723°F)
Has a boiling point of 2,927°C (5,301°F)
6 Main uses of Cobalt are:
Rechargeable batteries
The main use for Cobalt is in lithium-ion batteries. These batteries can be found in Electric Vehicles (EV’s), laptops and smartphones.
Superalloys
Cobalt has a very high temperature resistance and therefore can be used to form superalloys that are then used in aerospace parts, gas turbines and jet engines.
Catalysts
Cobalt can also be used in petroleum refining and chemical production.
Magnets
Cobalt can be used in high-strength magnets i.e. Alnico type magnets
