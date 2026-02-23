Commodities that will benefit from The Age of Electrification with Ozeco/Crack the Market!

Today’s podcast episode features the excellent Ozeco of Crack The Market. Ozeco requested to remain anonymous, which is why the video is a blank video. This is more of a conversation rather than a Q&A, and focuses on electrification, AI and which commodities stand to benefit the most from this ongoing energy transition.

NB - Recorded on Monday 23rd February 2026 PM

You can find Ozeco on Substack at Crack The Market!

We recently worked together on an excellent Uranium Deep Dive. You can read that below.

Copper – Analysis - IEA. This link will also lead you to data on Lithium, Cobalt, Nickel, Graphite and Rare Earth Elements.

The World Platinum Investment Council also do a Quarterly Review. It is free and worth subscribing too.

