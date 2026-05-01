Welcome to the Commodity Wrap for Friday 1st May 2026.

Last weekend I had to return to the UK due to an emergency. Unfortunately, this will take a lot of time to work out. Please bear with me in the next couple of months whilst I work on sorting it out as well as trying to maintain consistently high standards for The Contrarian Capitalist.

Weekly Commodity Price Summary

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

OPEC/UAE/OIL

Arguably the biggest news of the week was the UAE deciding to leave OPEC, effective as of Friday 1st May 2026. The UAE is a key member and significant oil producer, so this decision represents a significant blow to the group.

The UAE is not a marginal player. It is one of the more forward-thinking producers, heavily investing in expanding capacity while others within OPEC have pushed for tighter quotas. That tension has now boiled over.

What this really signals is: