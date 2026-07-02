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Weekly Commodity Price Summary

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

A lot of The Contrarian Capitalist readers are from the United States of America. If you are American, then have a superb weekend and enjoy the July 4 celebrations.

Commodities saw mixed movements this short trading week, likely influenced by easing Middle East supply risks, softer US economic data, and sector-specific fundamentals.

WTI traded below $70 for much of the week and settled around $68, while Brent hovered around $71–72, and settled at $71.18.

The main drivers appear to be increased tanker transits through the Strait of Hormuz and markets generally pricing in lower disruption risks, with prices now sitting at levels last seen at the end of February.

I’m still short-term neutral to bearish on Oil but I am also not buying into the mainstream media narrative. Strategic Petroleum Reserves are being drained and there will be one eye firmly on the mid-terms in the US in November.

It is very interesting that Bloomberg reported on Thursday that "some leading European powers now accept that ships transiting the vital Strait of Hormuz will have to pay fees to Iran and Oman"

I’ve long been critical on European energy policy, and this will be another death knell should it come to fruition. All costs will be passed onto the consumer, whether the consumer wants them or not.

Gold, Silver, Platinum and Palladium support and resistance zones