Barrick

Newmont names Natascha Viljoen CEO as Palmer retires - MINING.COM

JPMorgan Flags $6,000 Gold Amid Questions on Fed Independence | ZeroHedge

Blackout in Spain and Portugal ‘first of its kind’, report finds

Commodity Wrap 26/09/2025 - Metals Mania: Silver Sees $46, Platinum +12%, Palladium +10%

Summary of the Commodity Markets this week

Gold = UP +$126.93 (+3.38%)

GDXJ = UP +$3.53 (+3.67%)

Silver = UP +$1.95 (+4.25%)

SIL = UP +$0.95 (+1.36%)

Copper per lb USD = UP +$0.32 (+6.74%)

Platinum = UP +$24.10 (+1.53%)

Palladium = DOWN -$6.29 (-0.50%)

Uranium U308 Futures = DOWN -$1.00 (-1.22%)

Nat Gas Henry Hub Spot USD = UP +$0.21 (+7.58%)

Brent Crude = DOWN -$4.29 (-6.27%)

CC’s Polymarket Commodity Market of the Week

I am pretty sure that the Gold price will hit $4,000 this calendar year, but that does not mean that Gold will close ABOVE that price come the end of the year.

This market seems a bit too buoyant in my opinion!

Podcasts/Videos

The podcasts with Josh Young from

and Lobo Tiggre were both released to all subscribers this week.

Chris Stadele of

recorded the End of month Macro for September.

host Steve Penny made his long awaited Contrarian Capitalist podcast debut this week and looked into the importance of having an investment plan and an exit strategy for this commodity bull market.

I also looked at Gold and Government Shutdowns on this video.

Posts

asked the questions, and I provided the answers in the Digital ID piece that was released on Wednesday 1st October.

And there was also a great guest piece by

released this week too.

Charts + Commentaries

GOLD

Gold received a political boost this week with the US Government shutdown. All the fundamentals are in place for gold, so this shutdown serves as a good reminder that political and geopolitical risk still has a part to play in terms of moving the gold price.