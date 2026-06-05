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Weekly Commodity Price Summary

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Bitcoin Battered

Bitcoin is not something we cover particularly often at The Contrarian Capitalist, but this week’s move deserves attention.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is down sharply and has printed one of the ugliest weekly candles seen in quite some time. The decline has pushed the world’s largest cryptocurrency to its lowest level since February 2026 and, before that, levels not seen since late 2024.

2 factors stand out to me about the movement in Bitcoin this week.