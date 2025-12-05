Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Commodity Wrap for Friday 5th December 2025!

Summary of the Commodity Markets this week

Gold = $4,197.40 - DOWN -$21.14 (-0.50%)

Silver = $58.29 - UP +$1.89 (+3.36%)

GDXJ = $106.68 - DOWN -$2.60 (-2.38%)

SIL = $76.07 - DOWN -$1.59 (-2.05%)

Copper per lb USD = $5.45 - UP +$0.18 (+3.49%)

Platinum = $1,635 - DOWN -$33.50 (-2.01%)

Palladium = $1,457.12 - UP +$8.96 (+0.62%)

Uranium U308 Futures = $76.30 - UP +$0.35 (+0.46%)

Nat Gas Henry Hub Spot USD = $5.21 - UP +$0.51 (+10.92%) - Highest in 3 years

Brent Crude = $63.51 - UP +$0.32 (+0.51%)

Podcasts & Posts

NB - You can view the various posts and podcasts by clicking on the hyperlinks/images provided.

Podcasts/Videos

Dr

Prins discussed Fed Policy and the supply challenges within the gold sector.

of

looked at the inelasticity of gold, silver and why the mining space is a great one to be in

Jay Martin focused on geopolitics, natural resources, Canada and a Trump 3rd term.

The episode with

is available to paid subscribers and will be made available to free subscribers next week. It

The November Monthly Wrap with

was also recorded on Monday 1st December

And yours truly looked at Silver Soaring, Copper Flying and supply side challenges across most commodities in the mid-week macro on 3rd December.

Posts

There were no written posts in the week just gone.

SILVER/OIL RATIO

We’ll start with something different this week, and that is that the Silver/Oil ratio is nearing levels not seen since 1979/1980. Before it cooled off, there was a point in the week where the ratio was at 1:1.

Silver to Oil Ratio - Historical Chart | MacroTrends

A near 1:1 Oil/Silver ratio shows us that:

1. Silver is extremely cheap, or oil is extremely cheap (or both)

Likely both are true at this current point in time.

2. Silver may be massively undervalued relative to energy

Given the supply and demand factors in play, this is incredibly likely. Silver (and Oil) have a lot of room to run in this commodity Supercycle.