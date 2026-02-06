Commodity Wrap 06/02/2026 | Volatility Persists. The Structural Case Remains.

Today’s Commodity Wrap is sponsored by First Phosphate

Recent price action across commodities has unsettled short term traders. Gold and silver positioning has been flushed, uranium has cooled, and energy markets remain headline driven. But structural bull markets rarely move in straight lines. The supply constraints, fiscal imbalances and strategic resource gaps underpinning this cycle are still firmly in place. The noise is elevated. The thesis is unchanged.

Welcome to the Friday 6th February Commodity Wrap, your no-nonsense guide to what’s moving markets and what to watch next.

Here’s to protecting your wealth, defending your freedom, and outsmarting the system.

Thank you for being part of this community. I appreciate the trust you place in this work and remain focused on delivering clear, actionable value.

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Now let's dive into the critical commodity insights, the full chart deck, an exclusive bonus audio for paid subscribers, the new short- & long-term traffic light system, and, of course, a quick look at Rob's sporting teams.

⚡ Critical Commodity Insights: What Moved and Why