“Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.”

This week commodity markets were reminded just how fragile global supply chains really are.

Welcome to the Friday 6th March Commodity Wrap.

This past week has been a reminder of how quickly carefully constructed plans can unravel once real-world shocks hit the system. Escalating conflict, threats to energy infrastructure and sudden volatility across commodities have exposed just how fragile global supply chains remain.

For investors, businesses and governments alike, the lesson is simple. A Plan B is not a luxury. It is a necessity.

Many countries are now discovering this the hard way. Strategic oil reserves are shrinking, energy supply chains are becoming increasingly vulnerable, and years of underinvestment in critical resources are colliding with geopolitical reality.

Against that backdrop, this week’s Commodity Wrap steps back from the daily headlines to focus on the bigger picture. What moved across the commodity markets this week, why it matters, and what these developments might signal for the months ahead.

As always, the goal is simple.

Protect your wealth.

Defend your freedom.

Outsmart the system.

Podcasts/Videos/Posts from this week

The first post was a market write up for Monday. This is the first time I’d done a post of this style on Contrarian Capitalist. If you like this sort of post and want to read for content like that, then please let me know in the comments section!

Now let’s dive into the critical commodity insights, the full chart deck, and this week’s traffic light signals.

⚡Critical Commodity Insights: What Moved and Why