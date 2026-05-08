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Weekly Commodity Price Summary

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Several traders and technical analysts now expect precious metals to experience a corrective phase if equity markets continue moving higher and risk appetite remains elevated.

The logic is relatively straightforward: if equities continue to push higher and the “buy the dip” mentality remains firmly intact, capital may temporarily rotate away from safe haven assets and back toward growth and risk assets.

On a recent Sprott Money Podcast episode, Chris Vermeulen of The Technical Traders sees chart patterns that indicate gold could drop to as low as $3,500 and silver as low as $30.

If that were indeed to happen then, as always, such a move would likely present a significant long-term buying opportunity rather than invalidate the broader precious metals thesis.

Low open interest (OI) in gold and silver futures also remains an important theme. Despite elevated prices, speculative participation still appears relatively subdued compared to previous euphoric market phases.

Several analysts interpret this as a sign that the current precious metals bull market may not yet have reached speculative extremes. I would recommend listening to the recent podcast/video with Alasdair Macleod as he goes through this in far greater depth.

Gold ultimately remains a hedge against sovereign instability, debt monetisation and the long-term erosion of trust in fiat systems.

Miners & Metals

Precious metals staged a decent rebound this week. If you ever needed a more bullish reason, then this below could be it.

The real story, however, has been the performance of the mining equities.