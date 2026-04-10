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Weekly Commodity Price Summary

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Oil

A ‘ceasefire’ (and yes, I will use that term incredibly loosely) sent WTI down by 12.54% on Wednesday.

The Brent cash market gapped down.

Oil is a very headline driven market. More ‘good news’ will send it much lower. More ‘bad news’ will send it much higher.

Call me Contrarian but I do think that these peace talks in Pakistan are just a smokescreen for more action. In trading terms, if the ceasefire holds for the 2 allotted weeks, then expect Oil to continue to the downside.

If it is broken, then expect upside movement.

The excellent Alyosha spoke candidly about Oil ultimately going back down to $60 (and potentially much lower) moving forwards in our podcast recording on Thursday 9th April.

Uranium/Nuclear

Uranium may look quiet, but the real story is happening behind closed doors.