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Weekly Commodity Price Summary

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Uranium: Supply Tightness Is Back in Focus

One of the most important commodity developments this week has been renewed concern over global uranium supply.

Kazatomprom has reaffirmed lower production guidance for 2026, with output expected to remain below previous expansion targets due to ongoing sulphuric acid shortages.

Meanwhile, Cameco continues to emphasise disciplined production rather than aggressive growth. The combination reinforces the market’s core problem: new uranium supply is not responding quickly enough to rising nuclear demand.

Utilities have become increasingly reluctant to rely on the spot market alone, which is helping support long-term contracting activity. For contrarian investors, the key takeaway is that uranium remains a structural supply story, not merely a short-term trading theme.

The latest Australia/India nuclear deal will likely be fruitful for Australian Uranium companies.

Gold: 24 July Becomes the Date to Watch

The rumoured 4th July gold reset did not materialise, thus shifting attention to 24th July.

On that date, China Construction Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China will restrict customer trading and physical delivery for existing Shanghai Gold Exchange positions while simultaneously cutting fees on gold accumulation accounts to 0.2% to encourage long-term holding.

This is unlikely to be a full gold-backed yuan launch, but it could represent an important step toward greater yuan–gold linkage and potentially greater transparency around China’s true gold reserves. If Beijing chooses to reveal materially larger holdings than currently reported, it would have significant implications for global reserve currency perceptions.

Open Interest: A Potential Turning Point

Gold open interest has been sitting near 20-year lows but is now starting to turn higher, according to data highlighted byAlasdair Macleod/Macleod Finance.