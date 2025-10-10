Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Commodity Wrap for Friday 10th October 2025!!

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system!

Significant milestones of $4,000 gold and $50 silver were achieved this week!

Summary of the Commodity Markets this week

Gold = UP +$132.18 (+3.40%)

GDXJ = UP +$0.16 (+0.16%)

Silver = UP +$2.14 (+4.47%)

SIL = DOWN -$0.15 (-0.21%)

Copper per lb USD = DOWN -$0.23 (-4.54%)

Platinum = DOWN -$12.31 (-0.77%)

Palladium = UP +$155.02 (+12.28%)

Uranium U308 Futures = DOWN -$3.35 (-4.14%)

Nat Gas Henry Hub Spot USD = DOWN -$0.14 (-4.54%)

Brent Crude = DOWN -$2.28 (-3.55%)

CC’s Polymarket Commodity Market of the Week

Bitcoin/Ethereum are not things we look at too much in our Commodity Wraps. That being said, this Polymarket market is a good one. Which will be the first to $5,000? Gold or Ethereum?

Both are hovering around $4,000 at the time of this newsletter. The current market says 31% in favour of gold.

Given the general volatility in crypto, I’d be looking more for Ethereum to reach $5,000 first, especially as it nearly reached it in August 2025.

However, we also don’t know how Ethereum will truly react in a proper market meltdown. This means that the 25% in favour of gold also seems to be underpriced at present!

Podcasts & Posts

Podcasts/Videos

Plenty of excellent podcasts and videos were released this week gone. As always, podcasts are released to paid subscribers first. For early access, consider becoming a paid subscriber and to support independent media.

Daniela Cambone went through why the path to $5,000 is clear.

Yours truly also went through the market mechanics for $4,000 gold and $50 silver.

And did a deep dive into Rhodium.

joined the show to outline 5 relatively straightforward residencies/citizenships that are available at the moment.

Would you like to be featured on The Contrarian Capitalist? If so then please DM me for opportunities.

Is it time to sell Gold and Silver?