This Friday 12th June Commodity Wrap is sponsored by Syntholene Energy.

Syntholene Energy (TSX.V: $ESAF | OTC: $SYNTF | FSE: $3DD0) is actively commercializing a new production pathway for low-cost clean fuel synthesis. The target output is ultrapure synthetic jet fuel, manufactured at 70% lower cost than the nearest competing technology. The Company’s mission is to deliver the world’s first high-performance, low-cost, and carbon-neutral synthetic fuel at an industrial scale.

Visit Syntholene today!

Weekly Commodity Price Summary

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Has Gold bottomed?

Headlines like the one below need to be treated with caution and a bit of a contrarian mindset. The powers that be trying to bash gold and to tarnish its case should be viewed as a positive sign!

Gold has also continued to fall below the 200-day moving average. If that continues to the downside then we could be in for a tricky couple of months price wise. What is interesting to note is that the low of the week was $4,024 and that gold did ‘bounce’ to the upside to finish the week.

If gold were to continue to fall throughout the next couple of months, then it would get rid of the mainstream retail investors and leave more on the plate for those (like you and I) that are astute enough to know what is coming much further on down the road!

Just remember the following: