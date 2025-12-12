Commodity Wrap 12/12/2025 - Silver turbulence and 4 BIG factors driving commodities!
Keep your eyes open on Oil. Nat Gas down a staggering 22%. Gold continues to thrive. Plenty more going on in this Commodity Wrap for Friday 12th December 2025.
Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Commodity Wrap for Friday 12th December 2025!
Summary of the Commodity Markets this week
Gold = $4,299.28 - UP +$101.88 (+2.43%)
Silver = $61.92 - UP +$3.62 (+6.23%)
GDXJ = $114.30 - UP +$7.62 (+7.14%)
SIL = $82.48 - UP +$6.41 (+8.43%)
Copper per lb USD = $5.36 - DOWN -$0.09 (-1.66%)
Platinum = $1,740.50 - UP +$105.50 (+6.45%)
Palladium = $1,490.33 - UP +$33.21 (+2.28%)
Uranium U308 Futures = $78.25 - UP +$1.95 (+2.56%)
Nat Gas Henry Hub Spot USD = $4.00 - DOWN -$1.19 (-22.92%)
Brent Crude = $60.90 - DOWN -$2.61 (-4.11%)
Podcasts & Posts
NB - You can view the various posts and podcasts by clicking on the hyperlinks/images provided.
Podcasts/Videos
The podcast/video with Rudy Havenstein was released to all subscribers on 8th December.
Tom Bradshaw went through an abundance of excellent charts and highlighted some potentially exciting targets for Gold, Silver and Oil.
Trader Ferg dived into Tin, PGMs, Oil opportunities and Commodity Contrarianism.
Trader Ferg – Two Top Tin Picks, Why Rhodium Could Run, and the Best Commodity Opportunities Right Now!
Adam Rozencwajg looked at whether gold is cheap or expensive at the moment, as well as oil, coal and copper.
The mid-week macro looked $60 Silver, Fed Cuts & a 30,000ft view of the next 12-18 months!
Posts
There was a portfolio update done on Friday 12th December 2025.
4 BIGGER PICTURE POINTS
Different commodities will have different characteristics with regards to their supply and demand. Trader Ferg and Adam Rozencwajg covered an abundance of them in their respective podcasts this week.
There are 4 key points that I think will shape how people think about commodities moving forwards.
