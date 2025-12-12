Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Commodity Wrap for Friday 12th December 2025!

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system!

Summary of the Commodity Markets this week

Gold = $4,299.28 - UP +$101.88 (+2.43%)

Silver = $61.92 - UP +$3.62 (+6.23%)

GDXJ = $114.30 - UP +$7.62 (+7.14%)

SIL = $82.48 - UP +$6.41 (+8.43%)

Copper per lb USD = $5.36 - DOWN -$0.09 (-1.66%)

Platinum = $1,740.50 - UP +$105.50 (+6.45%)

Palladium = $1,490.33 - UP +$33.21 (+2.28%)

Uranium U308 Futures = $78.25 - UP +$1.95 (+2.56%)

Nat Gas Henry Hub Spot USD = $4.00 - DOWN -$1.19 (-22.92%)

Brent Crude = $60.90 - DOWN -$2.61 (-4.11%)

Podcasts & Posts

NB - You can view the various posts and podcasts by clicking on the hyperlinks/images provided. There have been some problems with Substack sending e-mails this week, so my apologies if you have received double e-mails about podcasts/videos.

For early access to all expert interview podcasts, please consider becoming a paid subscriber and to support independent media.

Podcasts/Videos

The podcast/video with Rudy Havenstein was released to all subscribers on 8th December.

Tom Bradshaw went through an abundance of excellent charts and highlighted some potentially exciting targets for Gold, Silver and Oil.

Trader Ferg dived into Tin, PGMs, Oil opportunities and Commodity Contrarianism.

Adam Rozencwajg looked at whether gold is cheap or expensive at the moment, as well as oil, coal and copper.

The mid-week macro looked $60 Silver, Fed Cuts & a 30,000ft view of the next 12-18 months!

Posts

There was a portfolio update done on Friday 12th December 2025.

Please allow me to serve you at a higher level by upgrading to The Contrarian Capitalist paid subscription today. Get weekly commodity and market insights in the newsletters, plus exclusive macro videos, access to expert interviews, and strategies to outsmart the system.

Starting at just $9.17 per month (less than a couple of coffees), it’s exceptional value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom, and stay ahead of the mainstream.

Upgrade to Paid

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

2-Hour Private Strategy Call with The Contrarian Capitalist

More and more people are asking for 1 on 1 calls to discuss a plethora of topics. I’ve now created a 2-hour private call with myself; the button below is also at a special price of just $147, valid until 31st Dec 2025.

A focused two-hour session covering anything you want, including commodities, macro, Plan B strategies, residency, property, precious metals or geopolitics. You set the agenda and get clear, actionable guidance.

NB - I am not a financial advisor and PAID SUBS GET A DISCOUNT (behind the paywall)

Book my private strategy call

4 BIGGER PICTURE POINTS

Different commodities will have different characteristics with regards to their supply and demand. Trader Ferg and Adam Rozencwajg covered an abundance of them in their respective podcasts this week.

There are 4 key points that I think will shape how people think about commodities moving forwards.