Welcome to the Commodity Wrap for Saturday 14th March 2026. This Commodity Wrap is a day later than usual, due to travelling on Friday afternoon.

Here’s to protecting your wealth, defending your freedom, and outsmarting the system.

A massive thank you to everyone that attended the webinar yesterday morning with International Experts Mark Morris and Adam Fayed. It was incredibly insightful and I trust that you got value from it. The idea of a UK Trust Fund combined with Svalbard and the fact that you can be off limits and pretty much unfindable, all within a legal structure, is pretty impressive!

If you missed it then not a problem, you can book a free no-obligation 1-hour consultation with Adam Fayed and his team today by using the button below. Please mention The Contrarian Capitalist. This is not an affiliate link.

Book my free 1-hour consultation NOW!

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

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Podcasts/Videos/Posts from this week

⚡Critical Commodity Insights: What Moved and Why

Now let’s dive into the critical commodity insights, the full chart deck, an exclusive bonus audio for paid subscribers, the new short- & long-term traffic light system, and, of course, a quick look at Rob’s sporting teams.

This excellent chart from Tavi Costa shows that Gold has moved, Copper has followed, Energy has followed that and the key question now is whether Agricultural Commodities will follow next?

If so, then expect fertilizer, wheat, phosphate and many others to shoot up in price in the long run. Dr Copper might be indicating a short-term economic issue though!

Nuclear Germany

3 quick notes on Germany. 1 is this hilarious message on X from LiberalMut that went viral on X on 12th March.

2 is that Olaf Scholz justified a nuclear phase out back in 2025 but now believes that it was a bad idea. 3 is that the Ursula von der Leyen got community noted on X in the week after saying (and I paraphrase) that nuclear is the way forward. This from the same person that voted to shut nuclear plants down.

The hypocrisy is rife and, unfortunately, not surprising.

The lesson from this is simply that we should always be prepared and have a Plan B in place! If we never need it then so be it. If we need it then it is better to have been proactive rather than reactive.

Oil Market Timeline

Oil was expectedly crazy in the week just gone. It is very news headline driven at present and looked as though it was trading like a meme stock! A summary of the week is below.

Saturday 7th March