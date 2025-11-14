Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Commodity Wrap for Friday 14th November 2025

I’ve had some messages from subscribers recently confirming that they have taken action with regards to their Plan B/metals and lifestyle positions as a result of the podcasts and posts on this channel.

There is no higher honour than knowing that you have taken action that will benefit you and your family as a result of the work on The Contrarian Capitalist. Thank you!

Summary of the Commodity Markets this week

Gold = $4,082.15 - UP +$81.87 (+2.05%)

GDXJ = $97.44 - UP +$4.41 (+4.74%)

Silver = $50.51 - UP +$2.19 (+4.53%)

SIL = $68.30 - UP +$3.48 (+5.37%)

Copper per lb USD = $5.11 - UP +$0.09 (+1.97%)

Platinum = $1,541.40 - DOWN -$3.14 (-0.20%)

Palladium = $1,400.20 - UP +$18.72 (+1.35%)

Uranium U308 Futures = $77.30 - UP +$0.55 (+0.72%)

Nat Gas Henry Hub Spot USD = $4.20 - UP +$0.35 (+9.33%)

Brent Crude = $63.82 - UP +$0.36 (+0.57%)

Podcasts & Posts

Podcasts/Videos

NB - You can view the various posts and podcasts by clicking on the hyperlinks/images provided.

Podcasts/Videos

The Brawl Street Journal joined CC for a chat about Europe v Reality and why (and how) there is an energy reckoning taking place at the moment.

I was also honoured to appear on Crypto Rich Politics, hosted by the excellent Crypto Rich. We look at a variety of subjects and how UK Citizens are able to legally outsmart the tax system.

The Mid-Week Macro looked at Silver Soaring (and it has continued to do so since Wednesday) as well as buoyant markets (not so buoyant since the video), President Trump, the BBC and much more.

The first ever mining company podcast was recorded on Tuesday 11th November. This has been sent over for editing and approval. Once done then this will be uploaded for paid subscribers & founding members first, and then to free subscribers. It features a potential 10x bagger!

Posts

