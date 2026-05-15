Welcome to the Commodity Wrap for Friday 15th May 2026.

Today’s Commodity Wrap is sponsored by Super Copper Corp.

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Just a reminder that a few weeks ago I had to return to the UK due to an emergency. This will take a lot of time to work out, and I will likely be here until September. Please bear with me in the next couple of months whilst I work on sorting it out as well as trying to maintain consistently high standards for The Contrarian Capitalist.

Weekly Commodity Price Summary

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

The commodity complex remains volatile following this week’s surprisingly constructive tone from the latest U.S. and China summit discussions. Markets have interpreted the meeting as a modest de-escalation in trade tensions, helping to stabilise broader risk sentiment heading into the weekend.

Despite the temporary improvement in geopolitical mood, the underlying structural drivers behind the bull market in hard assets remain firmly intact.

Precious Metals

Gold remains structurally under owned across Western portfolios relative to the scale of monetary expansion and sovereign debt accumulation underway throughout the G7.

Confidence in fiat currencies continues to erode gradually as governments run persistently large deficits and central banks remain trapped between inflation and recession risks.

The silver market remains relatively small and thinly supplied. Investment demand has not yet fully arrived, meaning the current tightness is being driven largely by industrial demand growth, supply constraints, and shifting trade flows.

Silver is increasingly behaving like a market facing a genuine liquidity squeeze.