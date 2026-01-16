Commodity Wrap 16/01/2026 - Volatility is rising but the long-term trend is still intact
Short term price swings are increasing while commodity fundamentals remain firmly supportive!
It has been a choppy week in the world of commodities, with rising volatility testing investor patience but doing little to change the underlying long-term trend.
Welcome to the Friday 16th January Commodity Wrap, your no-nonsense guide to what’s moving markets and what to watch next.
Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down
⚡Critical Commodity Insights: What Moved and Why
CME precious metals margins are switching from a $-based system to %-based.
For example, silver margins will be 9% of the notional value of the contract, or roughly $38,000. Despite the fear mongering, this move ultimately aims to keep both long and short positions in check and makes commercial sense.
Gold and silver shot up at the start of the week on the back of the Department of Justice (DOJ) putting a subpoena on the Fed, launching a criminal probe into Jerome Powell and also a variety of geopolitical happenings, mainly Iran.
Increased volatility is part of the game, and this should not put you off the long-term fundamentals. Options expiry today meant that the banking cartel also smacked down the SLV, thus having an impact on Silver.
All of that being said, remember that Silver started the week at roughly $81 and finished north of $90! A hell of a week despite the shenanigans.