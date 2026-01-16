It has been a choppy week in the world of commodities, with rising volatility testing investor patience but doing little to change the underlying long-term trend.

Welcome to the Friday 16th January Commodity Wrap, your no-nonsense guide to what’s moving markets and what to watch next.

Here’s to protecting your wealth, defending your freedom, and outsmarting the system.

Thank you for being part of this community. The channel continues to grow and reached the top 12 in two Substack categories this week. I appreciate the trust you place in this work and remain focused on delivering clear, actionable value.

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Podcasts/Videos/Posts from this week

Last minute calendar challenges meant that the podcasts with Patrick Karim/Kevin Wadsworth of Northstar Badcharts and Ryan Adams of GoldTree Reserve did not go ahead. They will be rescheduled for a later date.

Juan Pessolani discussed Paraguay’s Real Estate Opportunities that exist in a Currency End Game.

Ted J Butler of Sound Money Report looked at the potential case for silver miners over physical silver and much more.

Mid-Month macro with Chris Stadele of LiveSquawk Commodity Corner looked at the strong start to the metals in 2026 but also looked at potential warning signs.

The mid-week macro looked at a potential warning sign in Copper, as well as the common-sense case for a Greenland power grab.

The Commodity Shortage Nobody Is Priced For really hit the spot on Substack this week and looked at a variety of commodity market deficits that currently exist, and why they are unlikely to get any better soon!

And a quick article to outline the new services from The Contrarian Capitalist that will help to Protect Your Wealth, Defend Your Freedom, and Outsmart the System.

Now let’s dive into the critical commodity insights, the full chart deck, an exclusive bonus audio for paid subscribers, the new short- & long-term traffic light system, and, of course, a quick look at Rob’s sporting teams.

⚡Critical Commodity Insights: What Moved and Why