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Weekly Commodity Price Summary

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

We’ll start this Commodity Wrap by noting that the Strait of Hormuz is reportedly ‘open’ and that Oil and Dutch TTF Gas Futures moved to the downside as a result of this news. The Daily WTI chart is below.

Call me sceptical, call me Contrarian but I think that this is all posturing at the moment and that, despite peace talks being proposed for Sunday, this conflict is far from being over. I could be completely wrong (and hope that I am) but something doesn’t smell quite right to me at the moment.

The same goes for whether the Strait is actually open or not. Reports are conflicting and I would suggest some caution here.

The following chart was taken from a post (above the paywall) from Dr Anas Alhajji and shows shipping locations in and around the Strait Hormuz as of Friday 17th April 2026.

We can see a clear buildup and some ships have gone supposedly gone through, but some reports have indicated it is ‘open’ whereas other reports say it is still ‘blocked’. Time will tell.

Chinese and Iranian relations are worth keeping an eye on, especially as China accounts for 90% of Iran’s oil exports. The following 2 charts were taken from posts/notes on Substack by Giacomo Prandelli.

And just a reminder of the importance of the Strait of Hormuz.

The markets appear to be in a celebratory mode, but I am not convinced. It was mentioned on the mid-week macro that what is likely playing out is the U.S. saying to China that ‘we control the waterways’ in response to China controlling most of the rare earth elements.

Still, it could be worse. You could be in Australia, where conveniently a fire erupted at a major oil refinery, further amplifying the recent fuel shock seen in the land down under. Just sheer coincidence I’m sure!

Silver wakes up. Are you ready?