The Commodity Wrap for Friday 17th July 2026 is sponsored by Norsemont Mining.

Norsemont Mining (OTC: NRRSF, CSE: NOM) is a Canadian resource development company focused on advancing and developing the past-producing Choquelimpie gold/silver/copper project in Northern Chile.

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Weekly Commodity Price Summary

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

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Gold

One of the key reasons for the continued sell off in gold is likely driven by the Arab countries. As war has resurfaced and the Strait of Hormuz (and possibly the Bab al Mandab) continue to be out of action, the Arab countries will have likely turned to selling gold in order to finance themselves. This is because the oil trade/shipping has taken a hit amongst other things.

I still think that there is a bit of room to run to the downside, which is why I remain short term neutral/bearish.

That being said, a lot of Central Banks continue to be adding to their positions. A reminder to do as the Central Banks do and NOT what they say!

Silver

The chart below shows that Silver could just be working through a massive falling wedge at the moment.