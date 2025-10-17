Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Commodity Wrap for Friday 17th October 2025!

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system!

A thank you to

for allowing me to use one of his charts in today’s Commodity Wrap!

Summary of the Commodity Markets this week

Gold = UP +$233.55 (+5.81%)

GDXJ = UP +$3.21 (+3.21%)

Silver = UP +$1.73 (+3.46%)

SIL = UP +$2.92 (+4.12%)

Copper per lb USD = UP +$0.16 (+3.29%)

Platinum = UP +$20.00 (+1.26%)

Palladium = UP +$51.19 (+3.61%)

Uranium U308 Futures = DOWN -$1.90 (-2.40%)

Nat Gas Henry Hub Spot USD = DOWN -$0.07 (-2.56%)

Brent Crude = DOWN -$0.77 (-1.24%)

Podcasts & Posts

NB - You can view the various posts and podcasts by clicking on the hyperlinks/images provided.

Podcasts/Videos

As always, expert interview podcasts are released to paid subscribers first. For early access, please consider becoming a paid subscriber and to support independent media.

Commodity Culture’s Jesse Day explained the current playbooks for Gold, Silver, Uranium and what is likely coming down the road.

Paul from

explained the brotherhood between Putin and Xi, whilst also looking at the 30,000ft geopolitical and macro-economic views. Paul is likely to come back to record 1 or 2 more episodes in due course, with more focus on commodities and energy dynamics.

Chris Stadele from

and I recorded the Mid-Month Macro on Wednesday 15th October. Plenty to talk about as per usual.

I also recorded the following midweek macro on Wednesday 15th October.

Posts

and I also went through the current challenges in Silver along with where it is going, and why.

asked the questions. I provided the answers.

Would you like to be featured on The Contrarian Capitalist? If so, then please DM me for opportunities.

Upgrade to The Contrarian Capitalist paid community and master wealth creation and protection. Get weekly market and commodity insights, exclusive macro videos, early access to expert interviews, and strategies to outsmart the system.

Starting at just $9.17 per month (less than a couple of coffees), it’s exceptional value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom, and stay ahead of the mainstream.

Upgrade to Paid

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

Charts + Commentaries (Bonus Audio for Gold & Silver sell-off the next big buying opportunity?) & 16 Mining Stocks to keep your eyes on!