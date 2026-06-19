The Commodity Wrap for Friday 19th June 2026 is sponsored by Norsemont Mining.

Norsemont Mining (OTC: NRRSF, CSE: NOM) is a Canadian resource development company focused on advancing and developing the past-producing Choquelimpie gold/silver/copper project in Northern Chile.

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Weekly Commodity Price Summary

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

I hope that everyone is enjoying the World Cup! So far so good from an England perspective.

Thank you in advance to Giacomo Prandelli and Incrementum AG as some of the charts in today’s wrap have come from their writings this week.

TradingView has already rolled into the week beginning 22 June for some of the commodities, so some charts and numbers will reflect the close on Thursday 18 June, as U.S. markets are closed today for Juneteenth.

Copper, Nat Gas Spot USA & Brent Cash markets were still live for week commencing 15th June at the time of doing the charts.

Last week I questioned whether gold had really bottomed. Ongoing geopolitical tensions suggested there was still downside risk, and while precious metals rallied during the week, a more hawkish tone from Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh following Wednesday’s FOMC meeting capped gains. Gold still finished the week slightly higher.

Gold Revaluation Speculation

As discussed on the Mid-Week Macro, there has been considerable discussion in precious metals circles regarding a possible U.S. gold revaluation and unusual U.S. Mint products around the July 4th holiday.

At present there is no concrete evidence so suggest that any official gold revaluation is imminent.

There are two camps:

1. The high prices simply reflect limited-edition numismatic products.

2. Some believe these products are signalling something larger.

Time will tell and I personally would not rule it out, as mentioned in the 2026 predictions at the start of the year!

Singapore Strengthens Its Position in Bullion