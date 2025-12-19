Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Commodity Wrap for Friday 19th December 2025!

Due to a multitude of coughing fits, there is no bonus audio this week. Please accept my apologies for this.

Summary of the Commodity Markets this week

Gold = $4,338.66 - UP +$39.38 (+0.92%)

Silver = $67.15 - UP +$5.23 (+8.45%)

GDXJ = $117.63 - UP +$3.33 (+2.91%)

SIL = $84.73 - UP +$2.25 (+2.73%)

Copper per lb USD = $5.49 - UP +$0.12 (+2.40%)

Platinum = $1,979 - UP +$238.50 (+13.70%)

Palladium = $1,699.20 - UP +$220 (+14.87%)

Uranium U308 Futures = $81.25 - UP +$3 (+3.83%)

Nat Gas Henry Hub Spot USD = $3.96 - DOWN -$0.04 (-1.20%)

Brent Crude = $60.03 - DOWN -$0.87 (-1.43%)

Podcasts/Videos

Chris Stadele of LiveSquawk Commodity Corner spoke about the supply and demand dynamics within commodities, and how to potentially play Oil and Gas moving forwards.

Speaking of Oil, The Merchant's News’s Giacomo Prandelli deep dived into the current state of the oil and why we should not necessarily believe the headline hype that we see in the market today.

The proposed podcast with Ted J Butler of the Sound Money Report has now been pushed back to Friday 16th January 2026.

Chris Vermeulen of The Technical Traders had last minute travel/work arrangements, so that podcast/video was not recorded.

The mid-week macro was also recorded on Wednesday 17th December.

Posts

There were 2 guest posts released this week. One with Guardian Research and the other with Tom Bradshaw.

There will be a Saturday e-mail which outlines the Christmas and New Year posting schedule from The Contrarian Capitalist.

NB - I am not a financial advisor

Remember seasonality!

Seasonality across all of the markets has been a bit skew-whiff in 2025!

That being said, we must remember that December and January are normally quite good months for Gold and Silver, and that December through February are normally not so good for Oil.

There are bigger forces at play but remembering basic seasonality could also help to explain various strengths and weaknesses in commodities around this time of year.

GOLD

Gold continues to do what it should be doing. Holding firm and continuing to send larger macroeconomic warnings.

The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25bps on 10th December, the Bank of England cut rates by 25bps on Thursday 18th December.

It’s a different story in Japan, where the Bank of Japan raised rates to 0.75%, the highest level in 30 years.

Whether central banks are cutting or raising rates, Gold continues to say that the current environment is not healthy and that this will not be changing anytime soon.