Welcome to the Commodity Wrap for Friday 20th March 2026.

What we are seeing is not simply weakness, but liquidity stress beginning to ripple through the system. In these environments, capital does not behave rationally, it behaves urgently. Assets that are liquid get sold first. That includes gold, which finished the week below $4,500 and its biggest weekly fall since 1983!

This is not a bearish signal in itself. It is more likely a stress signal.

There is a growing bid into the US Dollar in my opinion (despite its down week), with the DXY firming as global participants scramble for liquidity. That naturally places pressure on metals in the short term.

Historically, gold often struggles in the early phase of geopolitical escalation, only to reprice aggressively once monetary responses begin.

If stress in private credit and now consumer credit continues to build, we may see further downside across metals. If that happens, it should be viewed not necessarily as failure, but as a forced opportunity.

Gold remains the primary chart to watch.

Just behind it sits copper.

Dr Copper looks to have started to roll over again. Whether this is noise or signal is critical because copper rarely moves without reason.

And if your macro thesis leans toward recession, then oil is already sending a very clear message, as oil spikes normally proceed recessions as seen below.

NB - Source unknown.

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

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Gas & Energy Infrastructure

The geopolitical premium in energy is now being physically enforced.

The conflict in the Middle East rages on and the more that Oil and Gas infrastructure is targeted then the more those prices will increase. Saudi Arabian, Qatari and Iranian energy targets have all been hit this week.

Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field hit the core of Iran’s entire gas network. Image below taken from The Merchant's News.

Thursday saw UK and European Gas prices initially spike 25% after strikes on Qatar’s Ras Laffan facilities. Without any suitable Plan B, the people of the UK and the EU are going to suffer as increased energy prices will leave less disposable income.

President Trump has threatened to blow up 'entirety' of major Iran gas field if it attacks Qatar again. I don’t see this conflict finishing anytime soon, meaning that Oil and Gas has a lot of room to run to the upside.