Summary of the Commodity Markets this week

Gold = $4,064.27 - DOWN -$17.88 (-0.44%)

Silver = $49.98 - DOWN -$0.52 (-1.05%)

GDXJ = $93.98 - DOWN -$3.46 (-3.55%)

SIL = $65.00 - DOWN -$3.30 (-4.83%)

Copper per lb USD = $5.07 - DOWN -$0.04 (-0.79%)

Platinum = $1,512 - DOWN -$29.40 (-1.91%)

Palladium = $1,377.50 - DOWN -$22.70 (-1.62%)

Uranium U308 Futures = $75.75 - DOWN -$1.55 (-2.01%)

Nat Gas Henry Hub Spot USD = $4.43 - UP +$0.23 (+5.47%)

Brent Crude = $61.79 - DOWN -$2.03 (-3.18%)

Podcasts & Posts

The first ever mining specific episode was released this week, and featured Norsemont Mining (CSE:NOM | OTC: NRRSF) CEO Marc Levy.

is a fan of their drill holes!

Given all the underlying challenges, this post referenced various Layman’s articles that have previously featured on the channel.

All of this could be why Bonds are a future opportunity that no one is even thinking about at the moment.

Even NVIDIA may not be able to save the market? Who knows!

Back to commodities and there are 3 clear paths for gold and silver at the moment. This was on the Mid-Month macro with Chris Stadele of

And a Deep Dive into Nickel was also done.

GOLD

We could be set for a period of sideways movement in both gold and silver.