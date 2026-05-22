First of all, a massive happy 70th Birthday to my Mum! She is an absolute superstar!

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Weekly Commodity Price Summary

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Uranium & Nuclear Energy

One of the major unknowns surrounding modern warfare is whether nations will deliberately target uranium or nuclear infrastructure.

One would hope that this remains off limits. Yet markets were given a stark reminder of the potential risks this week after an attack drone struck an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra, UAE, on May 17th.

For years, the ultimate bear case for uranium and nuclear power has centred around another major public disaster event similar to Chernobyl in 1986 or Fukushima in 2011. If nuclear facilities become perceived military targets, public sentiment could deteriorate rapidly.

Ironically, that would likely create another exceptional long-term buying opportunity for uranium investors. The structural bullish case for nuclear energy has arguably never been stronger.

Energy demand continues to explode due to electrification, AI, industrial reshoring and data centre expansion. At the same time, governments increasingly realise that intermittent renewables alone cannot sustain a modern industrial economy.

Importantly, regulatory progress in the United States has continued.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission recently completed its environmental assessment for the Long Mott Generating Station, a proposed four reactor Xe-100 project at Dow’s Seadrift facility in Texas.

The NRC has also formally begun reviewing the construction permit application for an advanced microreactor at the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign.

This represents part of a broader shift toward small modular reactors (SMR’s) and advanced nuclear systems that could fundamentally reshape the global energy mix over the coming decades.

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