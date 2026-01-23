Commodity Wrap 23/01/2026 - Gas glows, copper slows, silver tops $100 & gold circles $5,000
1 set of mining results that caught my eye. Platinum and Palladium deficits and surpluses discussed in the premium audio for paid subscribers.
Another big barrier broken by Silver. Gold continues to show a vote of no confidence. The trend is your friend.
Welcome to the Friday 23rd January Commodity Wrap, your no-nonsense guide to what’s moving markets and what to watch next.
Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down
⚡Critical Commodity Insights: What Moved and Why
Nat Gas Spot was the big mover this week. Severe winter weather as well as the US looking to corner the LNG market both helped to see prices increase dramatically. Paid subscribers would have seen the short-term green light in last week’s Commodity Wrap and benefitted beautifully if they took advantage of what turned out to be the biggest weekly move in 30+ years.
German Chancellor Merz Admits Shutting Down Nuclear Energy Production Was A "Severe Strategic Mistake" - Better late than never but the damage has already been done
Japan restarts world's largest nuclear plant as Fukushima memories loom large - Also better late than never but Japan is also a country that is in need of as much energy security as possible, so this is a good move.
Silver went through the $100 barrier in ‘Western Markets’. That is a very big milestone and no doubt leaves silver bugs celebrating around the world. There is a lot more to come in the future! Also note the $111 closing Shanghai price on 23rd January 2026!