Another big barrier broken by Silver. Gold continues to show a vote of no confidence. The trend is your friend.

Welcome to the Friday 23rd January Commodity Wrap, your no-nonsense guide to what’s moving markets and what to watch next.

Here’s to protecting your wealth, defending your freedom, and outsmarting the system.

Thank you for being part of this community. I appreciate the trust you place in this work and remain focused on delivering clear, actionable value.

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Unlock Paid Access

Paid subscribers receive high-conviction written research, weekly commodity and market wraps with clear traffic-light signals, and early access to podcasts and bonus macro insights, all designed to support capital protection and asymmetric opportunity spotting.

Upgrade to Paid

Podcasts/Videos/Posts from this week

Ozeco and I released a deep dive into why Uranium is entering a nuclear-powered super-cycle.

We also explored the impacts of a rising Yen on the US markets, and how to potentially position your portfolio as a result.

Paul Musson explained why he thinks that a collapse is not inevitable and how to position your portfolio as a result. With 30+ years of experience in the markets, this is a must listen!

Tom Bradshaw explored a variety of recession indicators that show that one shoud be upon us, as well as some interesting silver and oil targets for 2026

Chris Rutherglen of Gold Investor Research went through the potential short, medium and long-term path for both gold and silver.

The Silver Academy’s Jon Forrest Little offered out a few mining companies to keep an eye out for, as well as why 2026 is the perfect setup for Silver.

The mid-week macro looked at Gas, Greenland and Geopolitics.

Now let’s dive into the critical commodity insights, the full chart deck, an exclusive bonus audio for paid subscribers, the new short- & long-term traffic light system, and, of course, a quick look at Rob’s sporting teams.

⚡Critical Commodity Insights: What Moved and Why