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Weekly Commodity Price Summary

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

A tougher week for metals that most likely expected (myself included) as there are a lot of speculative challenges in play at the moment. Despite Chinese import data and a slew of other factors, COMEX and this coming Monday being the last trading day of May options looked to have had an overarching impact on price this week.

You have probably seen the following Bloomberg chart by now, and it shows Chinese imports of silver in March. A significant increase to say the least. Please note that the chart does not include exports.

Short term and poor Open Interest aside, we must remember that the future is very bright for Silver.