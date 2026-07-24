The Commodity Wrap for Friday 24th July 2026 is sponsored by Norsemont Mining.

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Weekly Commodity Price Summary

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

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Gold/Silver

Are we starting to see the signs of a turnaround? Quite possibly so. I know that I have been neutral to bearish in the last couple of weeks, and justifiably so, but this week’s activity could be the start of a more sustained move to the upside.

We’ve seen metals on the downtrend since Middle Eastern tension re-flared in up February. Surging energy prices play a part of driving inflation expectations higher. This helps to increase % rate expectations and this often puts pressure on non-yielding assets i.e. precious metals.

Both Tavi Costa and Jesse Colombo (amongst many others) have highlighted that gold could be forming a significant bottoming pattern. The chart below is from Tavi Costa.

This doesn’t mean that we are off to the races, but it is a good sign nonetheless.

The long-term fundamentals have not changed, but there are short-term factors at play, mainly China.

A Chinese reminder